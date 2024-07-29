A memorandum requesting the reinstatement of the Assam Muslim Marriages Act for the registration of Muslim marriages and divorces was submitted to the Chief Minister of Assam on Monday, July 29 through the Dhubri district commissioner.

According to Qazi, Ishak Ali Choudhury, Muslims are having a lot of trouble as a result of recent modifications to the divorce and marriage registration process.

The locals claim that the Assam cabinet's decision to enact new legislation and regulations pertaining to the registration of Muslim marriages and divorces has made it difficult to register Qazi marriages throughout the state.



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The memorandum stated that the Muslim Marriage Registry also referred to as Qazi, has been in charge of registering weddings between Muslims since 1935. But for the past four months, people have been unable to register marriages, which makes it extremely challenging to comply with several government regulations.

Accordingly, Qazis have demanded that the old-fashioned Muslim Marriage Registration Act of 1935 be brought back.

The Qazis urged Assam's chief minister to provide directions to restart marriage registration as soon as possible in the written memorandum. Qazis have also demanded that the current law be modified in order to reintroduce the previous Muslim Marriage Registration Act.