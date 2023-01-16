Lok Sabha Election 2024: Assam Congress proposes list of 50 candidates for 14 constituencies
The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on January 16 released a list of 50 candidates for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.
As the Lok Sabha elections are coming up in 2024, political parties have begun chalking out their strategies.
Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on January 16 released a list of 50 candidates for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.
As per the list:
From the Karimganj LS- The panel of candidates are Nawrita Joy Sukla, Spokesperson APCC and Sambhu Sing Mallah, Senior leader APCC.
From Silchar LS- Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, MLA, Sajal Acharjee, GS DCC, Abhijit Paul and Misbahul Islam Laskar.
From Autonomous District- Sum Ranghand, Sing Teron, Klengdon Engti
From Dhubri LS- Abdul Hamid, Rakibul Hussian, Wazed Ali Choudhary and Dr Motiur Mandal.
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From Kokrajhar LS- Garjan Musahary, Dhanewar Boro, Sanjeev Warie.
From Barpeta LS- Abdul Kaheque.
From Guwahati LS- Dwijen Sarma, Bobbeta Sarma, Ranee Narah, Manash Borah, Ramen Barthakur and Mira Barthakur.
From Mangaldoi LS- Madhad Rajbanshi, Basanta Das, Rijumoni Talukdar, Wahida Ahmed.
From Tezpur LS- RP sharma, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Hazarika, Dilip Baruah, Kartik Kumari and Prem lal Ganju.
From Kaliabor LS- Gaurav Gogoi
From Nagaon LS - Pradyut Bordoloi
From Jorhat LS- Debabrata Saikia, rana Goswami, Manjir Gogoi, Angkita Dutta and Ajay Gogoi.
From Dibrugarh LS- Bipul Gogoi, Atuwa Munda, Rahu Sahu, Pranab Baruah and Mini Teli.
From Lakhimpur LS- Dr Hema Hari Pegu, Sailen Sonowal, Ghana Buragohain, Dipen Bora and Jyoti Doley.
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