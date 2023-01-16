As the Lok Sabha elections are coming up in 2024, political parties have begun chalking out their strategies.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on January 16 released a list of 50 candidates for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.

As per the list:

From the Karimganj LS- The panel of candidates are Nawrita Joy Sukla, Spokesperson APCC and Sambhu Sing Mallah, Senior leader APCC.

From Silchar LS- Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, MLA, Sajal Acharjee, GS DCC, Abhijit Paul and Misbahul Islam Laskar.

From Autonomous District- Sum Ranghand, Sing Teron, Klengdon Engti

From Dhubri LS- Abdul Hamid, Rakibul Hussian, Wazed Ali Choudhary and Dr Motiur Mandal.

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From Kokrajhar LS- Garjan Musahary, Dhanewar Boro, Sanjeev Warie.

From Barpeta LS- Abdul Kaheque.

From Guwahati LS- Dwijen Sarma, Bobbeta Sarma, Ranee Narah, Manash Borah, Ramen Barthakur and Mira Barthakur.

From Mangaldoi LS- Madhad Rajbanshi, Basanta Das, Rijumoni Talukdar, Wahida Ahmed.

From Tezpur LS- RP sharma, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Hazarika, Dilip Baruah, Kartik Kumari and Prem lal Ganju.

From Kaliabor LS- Gaurav Gogoi

From Nagaon LS - Pradyut Bordoloi

From Jorhat LS- Debabrata Saikia, rana Goswami, Manjir Gogoi, Angkita Dutta and Ajay Gogoi.

From Dibrugarh LS- Bipul Gogoi, Atuwa Munda, Rahu Sahu, Pranab Baruah and Mini Teli.

From Lakhimpur LS- Dr Hema Hari Pegu, Sailen Sonowal, Ghana Buragohain, Dipen Bora and Jyoti Doley.