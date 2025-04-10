Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly extended his heartfelt apology and gratitude to Deepak Kapoor (34), a resident of Sector 12, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, after a thoughtful gesture during a recent international flight turned into a heartfelt follow-up story.

The incident took place on an Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai, where Kapoor, a co-passenger, lent the Chief Minister an international plug and charging cable.

However, as Kapoor disembarked in Dubai while the Chief Minister was asleep, the items could not be returned in time. CM Sarma later discovered the charger still in his possession upon reaching Amsterdam and expressed deep regret over the unintended oversight.



Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi slams PM Modi over economic woes, alleges attack on constitutional rights

In a post shared on social media, CM Sarma wrote:“I am pleased to inform you that, following my request, the Assam Police are currently working to identify and provide the contact details of the gentleman in question. My team is confident that this task will be completed within a few hours.”

Living up to that assurance, the Assam Police promptly traced Mr. Kapoor, enabling CM Sarma to make personal contact. In his latest update, the CM said: “I spoke with Mr. Deepak Kapoor, my co-passenger on yesterday’s flight to Dubai. I expressed my sincere apology for inadvertently retaining the mobile charger he kindly lent me. I assured him I would send the charger to his Noida residence. Demonstrating his graciousness, he insisted that such an effort was not necessary.”

The Chief Minister also lauded the Assam Police for their swift and efficient assistance in the matter.

The episode has been widely appreciated on social media, with users praising the CM's humility and his commitment to returning the borrowed item, as well as the efficiency of the Assam Police in tracing the individual.