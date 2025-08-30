Lurinjyoti Gogoi slams Himanta for using symbolic ‘Hengdang’ sword, calls it an insult to Assamese pride

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing his recent Assam visit as “vain, frustrating and disappointing.”

Speaking at the Greater Dibrugarh Press Club, Gogoi accused Shah of failing to answer 11 critical questions posed by the AJP on behalf of the people, calling his public speeches “irrelevant, unrealistic, and false.”

Gogoi alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma committed treason by resettling alleged illegal migrants on Assam’s soil after eviction drives, claiming that thousands of indigenous and tribal families were evicted and indirectly branded as illegal migrants.

He demanded an apology to the evicted families from areas including Silsako, Poba, Phukonhat, Mikir Bamuni, Inle Pathar, Hatikhuli, and Amchang.



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Criticising Sarma for invoking the symbolic “Hengdang” in response to threats from cleric Mahmood Madani, Gogoi said the use of the Ahom sword, a symbol of Lachit Borphukan’s bravery, for the Chief Minister’s personal security was an insult to Assamese pride.

Gogoi further took aim at Sarma’s promise of a corruption-free Assam, highlighting alleged syndicates in cattle, coal, timber, sand, and fisheries, and dubbing Sarma “the epitome of corruption,” recalling the BJP’s 2015 booklet that had listed him among the most corrupt ministers in India.

Concluding his remarks, Gogoi labelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal, and the BJP as “betrayers of the Assamese nation,” accusing them of making repeated emotional promises for votes while delivering none.