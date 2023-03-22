India's Sarabjot Singh on March 22 grabbed a gold medal in the men's air pistol event at the ISSF Pistol/Rifle World Cup in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Besides Singh, another teenage shooter named Varun Tomar also bagged a bronze in the event.

The 2021 Junior World Champion, Sarabjot defeated Azerbaijan's Ruslan Lunev 16-0 in the gold-medal match in the first final of the World Cup.

The 21-year-old Sarabjot has been in tremendous form and due to this he emerged as a leader at the end of the qualification round with 585 points.

He performed exceptionally well as he hit on aim and scored 98, 97, 99, 97, 97, and 97 in the six qualification series.

Six other shooters who completed the list of eight marksmen who made it to the ranking round are Frederik Larsen (Denmark, 580), Jason Solari (Switzerland, 583 points), Zhang Jie (China, 580), Vladimir Svechinko (Uzbekistan, 582), Varun Tomar (India, 579) and Ruslan Lunev (Azerbaijan, 579).

In the elimination round, Sarabjot continued to excel, while on the other hand the 19-year-old Varun, began his superb recovery after qualifying eighth and last.

There were a total of 16 points in the gold-medal match and Sarabjot was simply unstoppable, winning 16-0.

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