In a major development, Barsapara Cricket Stadium has reportedly been shortlisted as the venue for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

As per EspnCricinfo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the final match of the 2023 World Cup will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

The report further claimed that Guwahati's Barsapara stadium name has been included in the list of venues of the World Cup.

''Though some reports have emerged, however, nothing is official as of now. We will try it make it possible and also there is a probability that few World Cup matches can be played here,'' said Assam Cricket Association (ACA) president Taranga Gogoi while speaking exclusively to India Today NE.

The World Cup is scheduled to commence on October 5 and a total of 48 matches will be played across 46 days in 12 cities across India.

The cities include Delhi, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai.

The Baraspara cricket stadium has a sitting capacity of 40,000 people and it is equipped with all modern technology such as floodlights.

The first match was played between India and West Indies on October 21, 2018, and the last ODI was between India and Sri Lanka on January 10, 2023.

Besides this, the stadium has also hosted two T20I matches between India and Australia and India and South Africa.

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