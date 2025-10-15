Magisterial inquiry ordered into death of Oriwel Timung amid Assam-Meghalaya border tension

The Office of the District Commissioner, West Karbi Anglong, has ordered a Magisterial Inquiry into the death of Lt. Oriwel Timung of Tapat village, who died under mysterious circumstances on October 9, 2025.

According to an official statement, the inquiry has been initiated under order no. WKA/CA/MISC/Pt.II/2024-25/112 and entrusted to a designated magistrate to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The district administration has called upon all concerned individuals, villagers, organisations, and NGOs to submit their written statements or information related to the case on October 17, 2025, at Khanduli BOP from 11:00 a.m. onwards.



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Officials said the move comes amid heightened tension along the Assam-Meghalaya border, where the incident has sparked concern among local communities.

Appealing for calm and cooperation, the District Administration urged all stakeholders to assist in ensuring a fair, impartial, and transparent inquiry process into Lt. Timung’s death.