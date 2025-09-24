Magisterial probe ordered against Tezpur University authorities for 'disrespecting' Zubeen Garg

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered against Tezpur University authorities by the Sonitpur district administration following allegations of disrespect toward cultural icon Zubeen Garg after his tragic death last week. The order comes amid growing unrest among students and staff at the central university.

Sonitpur District Magistrate Ananda Kumar Das stated that students raised concerns that the university authorities failed to organize any formal Shraddhanjali programme to honor the late singer, deeply hurting their sentiments. He also noted reports that Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh allegedly made derogatory comments toward students who had independently arranged a tribute event.

The situation escalated on Monday evening when heated exchanges occurred between the VC and students, forcing him to leave the campus abruptly, further agitating the student body. “Due to all the provocative actions by the university authorities, particularly the VC, students approached my office demanding an apology and remedial action,” Das said in the order.

Additional District Magistrate Kamal Baruah has been tasked with conducting the probe and is expected to submit the report within 10 days.



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The controversy follows the resignation of Tezpur University Public Relations Officer Samaresh Barman, who cited the autocratic functioning of the VC and practices that compromised the institution’s values as reasons for stepping down. In his resignation, Barman emphasised his inability to remain part of a system that “stifles voices” and undermines the interests of students and the university’s founding ethos.

In response to public outrage, Tezpur University announced plans to install a statue of Zubeen Garg on campus and consider conferring an honorary doctorate posthumously to the singer. Meanwhile, teachers, students, and non-teaching staff have demanded the immediate removal of the Vice Chancellor and appointment of a leader capable of uplifting the historic institution.

Zubeen Garg, a beloved singer of Assam, passed away on September 19 while swimming in Singapore during the Northeast India Festival. His mortal remains were cremated with full state honours on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday, drawing tributes from across the region.