Magisterial probe ordered into alleged lynching of road accident victim in Assam

The local administration in Tamulpur district has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged lynching of a youth who was injured in a road accident.

According to an official statement, the inquiry has been directed in light of the seriousness of the incident, public concern, and reports circulated in the media. District Magistrate Pankaj Chakravarty has tasked Goreswar Circle Officer-cum-Executive Magistrate Trilina Tiad with conducting the probe, and she has been asked to submit the report urgently.

The victim, 23-year-old Abhishek Das, died after his car met with an accident at Bharali Chowk on August 20 while he was returning from a nearby tourist spot with three friends. The family has lodged a complaint at the Tamulpur police station, alleging that Abhishek was assaulted by a mob, which ultimately led to his death.



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Friends of the deceased, who were also injured, claimed that Abhishek was attacked by locals after stepping out of the vehicle to seek help. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital in Rangia. A video circulating on Sunday showed the three survivors inside the damaged car, while a crowd gathered around them.

Local residents, however, have denied the allegations, stating that Abhishek succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

The inquiry aims to establish the exact circumstances leading to the youth’s death.