A prominent businessman from Assam’s Hailakandi district, Niti Ranjan Pal died in the Maha Kumbh mela stampede on January 28. The Assam government has declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for his grieving family.



Pal, the owner of the renowned sweet shop "Om Sweets," in Hailakandi, tragically lost his life during a devastating stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela on the night of Mauni Amavasya. While participating in the ritual bath amidst the massive crowd, Pal sustained critical injuries. Despite immediate medical attention and being rushed to a hospital in Prayagraj, he succumbed to his injuries.



The incident, which occurred around 2 am, led to numerous casualties as millions of pilgrims gathered at the Sangam and nearby ghats for the holy dip.



In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, the Assam government has extended its deepest condolences and assured continuous support to the family.





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