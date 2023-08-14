Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking in Guwahati on the occasion of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas on August 14 said that Mahatma Gandhi exited from Congress to take part in the freedom struggle.

Remembering the supreme sacrifice made by the freedom fighters of the country who fought for the country's Independence, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the nation will always remember their contribution for which the country is now able to live freely without divisions.

Lashing out on Congress for carrying forward their political interest even when Mahatma Gandhi urged the leaders to fight for the nation’s cause, CM Sarma said, “Mahatma Gandhi had moved out of Congress party, took part in the freedom struggle and fought against the British. He had even mentioned that Congress’s main aim was India’s Independence and post Independence, the party should not exist. As after Independence, Congress should not be shrouded in any controversy. There have been times that questions have been raised on Gandhi’s role during Khilafat movement and other protests. But when we look back in history, we find that there was no one who can lead the country in its fight against the British”.

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech where he clearly stated that the country will never forgive Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi, CM Sarma added that a murderer cannot be forgiven or forgotten for his actions.

Also read : PM Modi remembers the victims of partition on Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas