Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered victims whose lives were lost in the partition of the country, as the nation observes 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' today.

Modi also paid tributes to them and recalled the struggles of those who were uprooted from their homes.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस उन भारतवासियों को श्रद्धापूर्वक स्मरण करने का अवसर है, जिनका जीवन देश के बंटवारे की बलि चढ़ गया। इसके साथ ही यह दिन उन लोगों के कष्ट और संघर्ष की भी याद दिलाता है, जिन्हें विस्थापन का दंश झेलने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। ऐसे सभी लोगों को मेरा शत-शत नमन।”



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विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस उन भारतवासियों को श्रद्धापूर्वक स्मरण करने का अवसर है, जिनका जीवन देश के बंटवारे की बलि चढ़ गया। इसके साथ ही यह दिन उन लोगों के कष्ट और संघर्ष की भी याद दिलाता है, जिन्हें विस्थापन का दंश झेलने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। ऐसे सभी लोगों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2023

On the otherhand, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted and wrote, "On Partition Horror Remembrance Day, we solemnly remember the lives disrupted and lost during a tragic period of our history. May this day inspire unity, compassion, and a commitment to a world where such divisions are never repeated."