In a significant crackdown on illegal timber operations, a covert band saw mill operating under the guise of legitimate activity was successfully seized at Balajan's Dhorarghat, Dhubri.

The direction, led by Golap Kumar Bania, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dhubri, and Chakrapani Roy, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Dhubri, marks a crucial victory in the ongoing battle against deforestation and timber smuggling in the region.

Acting on intelligence, a dedicated team comprising Sofikur Rahman, Range Officer of the Forest Check Station, Dhubri, alongside personnel from the Forest Battalion and other forest staff, descended upon the location. The team's swift and coordinated action resulted in the immediate dismantling and seizure of the band saw mill, which was found to be operating without the necessary permits and in blatant violation of forest conservation laws.

"This raid is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting the precious forest resources of Dhubri," stated DFO Golap Kumar Bania. "We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal forest activities, and today's seizure sends a clear message to those involved in such illicit trades."



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ACF Chakrapani Roy emphasised the collaborative effort involved: "The success of this operation highlights the effective coordination between our various units, including the vigilant efforts of Range Officer Sofikur Rahman and the critical support from the Forest Battalion and our dedicated staff."

Sources indicate that the illegal timber mill had been operating clandestinely, posing a serious threat to the ecological balance of the area. The seizure is expected to significantly disrupt the supply chain of illegally sourced timber and deter further attempts at forest degradation.

Further investigations are underway to identify the wider network involved in this illicit operation, with authorities expecting more targeted actions in the coming days as part of an intensified crackdown on timber smuggling and related environmental crimes in Dhubri.