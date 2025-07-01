Major IAS reshuffle in Assam: Key bureaucrats reassigned, check list

The Government of Assam has issued a significant reshuffle of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers across departments, aiming to streamline governance and improve public service delivery.

The changes were notified by the Department of Personnel (Personnel-A) with the approval of the Governor of Assam.

Key Highlights of the IAS Transfers and Postings:

Syedain Abbasi, IAS (1990) has been relieved from additional charges as Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation Department, and Resident Representative in New Delhi. He retains his charge in Public Health Engineering and Water Resources.

Kailash Chand Samria, IAS (1993), Chairman of the Board of Revenue, has been given additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation Department.

L. Sweety Changsan, IAS (1994), upon returning from central deputation, is posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management and Tribal Affairs (Plain), and CEO, ASDMA.

B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS (1995) is relieved of his additional charge in the Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department.

Mukesh Ch. Sahu, IAS (1996) is relieved from the Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department, retaining his other roles.

Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, IAS (1998) is transferred as Principal Secretary, Transport Department, and given additional charges of Border Protection & Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, and Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Departments.

Rakesh Kumar, IAS (2005) is relieved from the Excise Department, continuing as MD, APDCL and Chairman, APGCL.



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Ashwani Kumar, IAS (2010) is now also Chief Data Officer under the Assam State Data Policy 2022.

Dr. Lakshmanan S, IAS (2011) is substantively posted as Mission Director, NHM, and MD, Guwahati Smart City Ltd, retaining limited charge in Industries & Commerce.

Adil Khan, IAS (2011) becomes Secretary to Excise, Welfare of Minorities, Barak Valley Development, and Irrigation Departments.

Riju Gogoi, IAS (SCS 2011) is now Secretary, Home & Political Department.

Deba Prasad Misra, IAS (SCS 2011) moves to Administrative Reforms & Training, Pension & Public Grievances, and becomes Director of Training, AASC.

Pallav Gopal Jha, IAS (2012) is relieved from Revenue & DM and ASDMA roles and additionally posted as MD, Guwahati Jal Board.

Oinam Sarankumar Singh, IAS (2012) is now Secretary, Handloom, Textile & Sericulture, and Water Resources, and MD, Assam Silk Outreach Mission.

Dilip Kumar Borah, IAS (Non-SCS 2012) is relieved from Handloom and ASOM roles.

Dr. Jeevan B, IAS (2013) becomes Secretary, Innovation, Incubation & Start-Ups, and Housing & Urban Affairs, and CEO, FREMAA, while being relieved from Chief Data Officer duties.

Megha Nidhi Dahal, IAS (2015), MD AIDC, now takes additional charge as Commissioner, Industries & Commerce.

Meenakshi Das Nath, ACS (1992), Additional CEO, ASDMA, will now also serve as Project Director, Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project.

This comprehensive reshuffle reflects the Assam government’s intent to optimize administrative leadership across key departments and ensure effective implementation of developmental schemes.