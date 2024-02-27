A significant reorganization has taken place within the Assam police department aimed at improving administrative efficiency and enhancing public service.

The Assam government has implemented a series of transfers and postings across the state’s police force as part of this initiative.

In the interest of public service, Nirmal Ghosh, APS (DR- 2016), 2nd-in-Command, 11th APBn., Dergaon, Golaghat is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dibrugarh with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

In the interest of public service, James A. Songate, APS (DR-2016), Assistant Commandant, 1st APBn., Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Charaideo with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.



Also Read: Assam: Major reshuffle in police department, 182 personnel transferred

In the interest of public service, Partha Pratim Duwarah, APS (DR-2021), Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Parbotjhora, Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Lakhipur, Cachar with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

In the interest of public service, Dipul Kr. Boro, APS (PR-2023), Deputy Superintendent of Police, V&AC, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chandmari, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

In the interest of public service, Mrinal Kr. Das, APS (PR-2023), Deputy Superintendent of Police, V&AC, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is. transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security), Charaideo with effect from the date of taking over the charge against the existing vacancy.