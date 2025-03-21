The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced that the water supply will be disrupted from March 23 to March 24, 2025, due to the replacement of an H.T. pole at the Panbazar Water Treatment Plant by APDCL.

The work will begin on March 23 and is expected to be completed within 48 hours. The water supply will resume as soon as the work is completed.

Areas Affected: Panbazar, Fancy Bazar, Athgaon, A.T. Road, Chatribari, Paltanbazar, Rehabari, Kacharibasti, B. Barua Road, Ulubari, Gandhibasti, South-Sarania, Lachit Nagar, Bhangagarh, Rajgarh, and Pub-Sarania.

Consumers are requested to bear with GMC for this unavoidable situation. The inconvenience caused is highly regretted.



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GMC will also permanently discontinue its water supply from July 1, 2025, in areas covered under the Jal Board’s JICA-assisted water supply project. To assist consumers in transitioning, GMC has been covering the connection charges and will now bear the full cost of ₹9,500 per connection for all applicants, including ration card holders, who apply for a Jal Board connection before June 30, 2025.

Consumers are strongly urged to apply before the deadline to avoid inconvenience after GMC’s water supply services are discontinued.