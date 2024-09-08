Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to the legendary singer, composer, and filmmaker Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, marking his 98th birth anniversary. In a heartfelt message shared on social media platform X, Kharge praised Hazarika’s enduring contributions to the world of music and the arts.

"On the birth anniversary of the revered 'Bard of Brahmaputra', Bhupen Hazarika, we pay tribute to his enduring legacy in music. A visionary artist, lyricist, poet, and filmmaker, his creative genius bridged cultural divides, promoting harmony and humanity through his timeless works," Kharge wrote.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined in paying his respects to the late maestro, emphasizing the unifying power of Hazarika’s music. “The music of Dr Bhupen Hazarika transcends all barriers! His songs radiate the message of justice, harmony, and brotherhood. Today on his Jayanti, we pay homage to the Bard of Brahmaputra,” Sarma expressed through his social media post.

Also read: Assam announces merger of SEBA-AHSEC, forms unified state board; RC Jain appointed Chairman

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, born on September 8, 1926, and widely celebrated for his immense contributions to Assamese and Indian music, received India’s highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 2019. The award was presented by then-President Ram Nath Kovind, further cementing Hazarika’s place in the annals of India’s cultural history.

Known as Sudhakantha, or “the nightingale,” Hazarika was a multifaceted artist—equally acclaimed as a poet and filmmaker. His work introduced the rich folk music and traditions of Assam and Northeast India to a broader audience, particularly through his contributions to Hindi cinema. His artistic legacy continues to resonate in West Bengal, Bangladesh, and beyond.

Hazarika’s impressive array of accolades includes the National Film Award, Padmashri, Padma Vibhushan, and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, among other prestigious honors. He passed away on November 5, 2011, leaving behind a body of work that continues to inspire generations.