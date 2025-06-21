Manas to become major tourist hub with new check posts, staff recruitment: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will soon be developed into a major tourist destination, citing the return of peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) as the key factor enabling the transformation.

Speaking to the media after participating in International Yoga Day celebrations in Baksa, Sarma said, “There is a lot of work to be done in Manas. We’ve discussed this, and development work will begin soon to elevate it into a top wildlife destination in the country.”

The chief minister highlighted a series of measures being planned to boost infrastructure and conservation, including the creation of new check posts, filling up vacant Grade-3 and Grade-4 posts, and the removal of non-palatable grass that is not suitable for wildlife grazing.



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Recalling a recent poaching incident that led to the killing of three elephants inside the park and the exposure of an elephant tusk smuggling racket, Sarma said, “These crimes must be completely eliminated if we want Manas to become a world-class wildlife sanctuary.”

Reflecting on his personal connection with the park, he said, “I visited Manas as a college student, but later the region became too unsafe. Today, peace has returned, and I thank the people of BTR for making this transformation possible.”

Located at the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, Manas National Park spans Baksa, Chirang, and Kokrajhar districts in western Assam. Known for its rich biodiversity and rare species like the Assam roofed turtle, golden langur, and pygmy hog, the park is poised for a revival as both a conservation stronghold and a tourist magnet.