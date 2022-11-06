Many of us would think twice or thrice before putting our grievances before a person who is the head of the state and holds the designation of Chief Minister.

However, putting all these worries aside, a student of BA 3rd year of Mangaldai College, named Ruma Bora apprised the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of several issues of her village related to the flood.

On the other side, the Assam CM was too quick enough to address the issues and immediately called Deputy Commissioner (DC) instructing him to visit Bora's house and look into the matter as to what needs to be done to solve the issues.

The entire episode of Bora apprising Sarma of several issues got captured on camera and later the CM himself took to his official Twitter handle to share the same.

''The very passionate Ruma Bora, a student of Mangaldai College, informed me about issues of her village. I instructed officials to take necessary steps to address these,'' Sarma tweeted.

The very passionate Ruma Bora, a student of Mangaldai College, informed me about issues of her village. I instructed officials to take necessary steps to address these. pic.twitter.com/v48c41pVQr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 6, 2022

Upon seeing the immediate addressal of her issues, Bora too expressed her gratitude by touching CM's feet.

Interestingly, with these gestures and acts, it wouldn't be wrong to say that CM Sarma rules the heart of young ones and sometimes too with his witty reply.

Last year too, two siblings had shot a letter to Assam Chief Minister raising concern about their fallen teeth. This concern was too addressed by Sarma himself as he responded to the letter written by 6-year-old Raeesa Rawza Ahmed and 5-year-old Aryan Ahmed.

The Assam CM took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and said that he will do his best to get the siblings a good dentist from Guwahati who can do a checkup for their teeth.

“I’ll be happy to arrange a good dentist in Guwahati for you so that we can enjoy your favourite food together,” he said.

