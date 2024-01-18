Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam while speaking on the deployment of additional security forces in the Moreh said that the Government of India has already sent a helicopter for the deployment of security forces.

"The government of Manipur has already arranged for the additional security for forces deployment in the Moreh area along with the central forces”, said Konthoujam while speaking to the media.

Condemning the killing of two security personnel by armed miscreants, Konthoujam said, “"This is the most cowardly act. We highly condemn the incident in which two security personnel lost their lives. We have already urged the Government of India to take action against these Kuki-Narco terrorists at the earliest so that peace and tranquility returns in the state".

A wreath laying ceremony was held at Manipur Police Memorial Pillar located at 1st Manipur Rifles Battalion campus today where full state honours was accorded to the slain security personnel.

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