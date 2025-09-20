Manipur Congress MP lauds PM Modi for Zubeen tribute, questions silence on Ratan Thiyam

Manipur Congress MP Bimol Akoijam took to X to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s acknowledgement of the sudden demise of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, while also questioning the Prime Minister’s silence on the passing of Manipuri cultural icon, Oja Ratan Thiyam.

“It’s good that the PM at least acknowledged one of our iconic singers from India’s Northeast. But remember, when one of the greatest playwrights and theatre directors Oja Ratan Thiyam passed away, what did you do then? A contemptuous silence!” Akoijam wrote, referring to the lack of condolences following Thiyam’s death.

Thiyam, a Padma Shri awardee and Sangeet Natak Akademi fellow, was internationally recognized for revolutionising Indian theatre, introducing new idioms, and strengthening traditional performing arts. He also served as Director and Chairman of the National School of Drama and received accolades including France’s La Grande Medaille (1997) and the Fringe First Award at the Edinburgh International Festival (1987).



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Akoijam further criticised the Prime Minister for reportedly not acknowledging other dignitaries from Manipur during his recent visit to Kangla, including the Speaker of the State Assembly and former Chief Minister. “When such a cultural icon expired, you didn’t utter a word of condolences. Why? Because he’s a Manipuri, someone who belongs to the Meitei community?” he questioned.

The MP’s comments come in the wake of PM Modi’s official statement expressing shock over Zubeen Garg’s sudden death, praising his rich contribution to music and offering condolences to his family and admirers.

Akoijam’s post has sparked a debate on the recognition of cultural figures from India’s Northeast, with many echoing calls for equitable acknowledgement of artists regardless of region or community.