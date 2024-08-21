The Kuki-Zo community in Twilang, Kangpokpi, witnessed an overwhelming sit-in protest today, August 21 as hundreds of women rallied against the recent removal of the 22 Assam Rifles (AR) post at Banglabung Gelnal village.

Women from various villages converged to express their fears over the potential security threats that could arise from the post’s removal.

The demonstrators, united in their cause, chanted slogans calling for the immediate reinstatement of the Assam Rifles post. Their concerns were formally conveyed through a memorandum submitted to the Post Commander of the 22 Assam Rifles, urging that it be forwarded to the Commanding Officer.

The memorandum emphasized the urgent need for authorities to reconsider the decision, highlighting the crucial role the Assam Rifles play in maintaining security and stability in the region.

The Kuki Inpi Twilang Lhang, representing the broader Kuki-Zo community in the region, detailed in the memorandum the pivotal role of the Assam Rifles since the onset of communal violence in Manipur.

The security force has been instrumental in the safe evacuation of over 60,000 Kuki-Zo civilians from the Imphal Valley, as well as tens of thousands of Meitei civilians from areas dominated by the Kuki-Zo. The community lauded the Assam Rifles for their impartiality, noting that their non-partisan and non-communal approach has been essential in preserving peace and stability in the region.

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The protest also addressed growing concerns over demands from Meitei civil society organizations, particularly the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), for the replacement of the Assam Rifles with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Kuki-Zo community fears that such a move could lead to renewed tensions and destabilization. The memorandum argued that replacing the Assam Rifles would not only undermine trust in the state and central governments but could also potentially reignite violence in the already fragile region.

The demonstration concluded with a heartfelt plea for the continued presence of the Assam Rifles in all Kuki-Zo areas, with the community pledging their full cooperation to ensure the region remains peaceful and secure.

KSO Twilang Lhang President, Enock Kipgen, also shared his thoughts on the sidelines of the protest, further reinforcing the community’s concerns and the urgent need for continued security in the region.