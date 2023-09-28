A man belonging to the Kuki-Zomi tribe from Manipur was brutally attacked by a miscreant in Hailakandi on September 27, 2023.

The victim has been identified as Tunkhansiam, a native of Churachandpur District, Manipur.

He works as a Manager at Punjab National Bank (PNB), Natun Bazar Branch, Hailakandi District, Cachar, Assam.

He was admitted to SK Roy Civil Hospital, Hailakandi with a severe head injury along with several mild bruises in other parts of the body due to physical assault and was referred to ICU for observation.



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The attack took place between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. when the victim was returning home from work.

Earlier in the evening, he had gone to a shop where he faced taunts from the guy, saying, "Are you Kuki? “What are you doing here? Why are Kukis everywhere?” Siam ignored all his remarks and left the shop. Later, when he left work, he was followed and subsequently attacked by the same person(s?). He was hit on the back of his head with a rock resulting in the said head injury.

The victim L Tunkhansiam is currently residing at Hailakandi with his wife and son, along with two of his younger brothers.