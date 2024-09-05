In a significant step toward promoting local development, Dinganglung Gangmei, Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee and MLA of Nungba constituency, inaugurated the Common Facility Centre (CFC) and District Handlooms & Textiles Office in Noney today.

The ceremony, held at the district headquarters, saw the presence of several key officials, including Noney Deputy Commissioner Dr. Sharath Chandra Arroju, Director of Handlooms & Textiles Shri K. Lamlee Kamei, land donor Shri Stody Dangmei, along with local weavers, invitees, and other dignitaries.

While unveiling the inaugural plaque, Dinganglung Gangmei, the Chief Guest, urged development agencies to ensure that all projects in the region are established in accessible locations to benefit the entire population. Citing key infrastructure like hospitals, post offices, colleges, and women’s markets, he stressed the need for timely completion of projects with strict adherence to quality standards. "Every developmental project in Noney should be completed promptly and handed over to the people for immediate use," he stated.

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Dr. Sharath Chandra Arroju, Deputy Commissioner of Noney, encouraged local weavers to actively utilize the new Common Facility Centre and the services offered by the District Handlooms & Textiles Office. He also expressed appreciation for Stody Dangmei's land donation, which made the project possible, urging the community to take full advantage of the government's schemes aimed at boosting the local handloom industry.

This initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the district's handloom and textile sector, providing a much-needed infrastructure boost to the artisans and weavers of Noney.