Amid reports of sporadic cases of violence in the state of Manipur, several families affected by the recent incidents have sought refuge in Assam.

Taking to his micro-blogging site, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of #Cachar to take care of these families.I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis."

Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of #Cachar to take care of these families.I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 5, 2023

Also Read: Manipur government sets up helpline centre for assistance during current law and order situation

On the otherhand, the Home Department of the Manipur Government has set up a helpline centre to provide assistance to those affected by the ongoing law and order situation in the state. The helpline centre will be operational 24x7 and can be contacted through any of the following numbers: 9436034077 (Rehanuddin Choudhury, Joint Secretary of Home Department), 7005257760 (Peter Salam, Joint Secretary of Home Department), 8794475406 (Dr Th. Charanjeet Singh, Joint Secretary of Home Department), 8730931414 (Dr Mayengbam Veto Singh, Deputy Secretary of Home Department) and 7085517602 (S. Rudranarayan Singh, DSP of Home Department).

The move comes after the recent law and order situation in Manipur, which saw widespread violence and clashes in the state's hill districts. The helpline centre is aimed at providing assistance to those affected by the situation and helping them get access to essential services.