NEDA convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would be visiting the violence-torn state of Manipur on June 10.

During his day-long visit to Manipur, he will meet with his Manipur counterpart and Manipur MLAs. The state has been rocked by arson, rioting, and inter-communal skirmishes since May 3.

CM Sarma's visit comes just over a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah left Manipur after camping for four days from May 29 to June 1 and announcing a slew of measures to restore peace and normalcy in the northeastern state, which has been bruised and battered by unabated violence, particularly in districts such as Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and West.

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This would be CM Sarma's first visit to Manipur after violence broke out last month and the only CM from the northeastern states to visit trouble-torn Manipur.

CM Sarma's visit is taking place in the backdrop of encounters with security forces, incidents of sporadic violence being reported from different parts of the state and MLAs' houses continuing to be attacked.

This would be CM Sarma's first visit to Manipur since the outbreak of unrest last month, and he would be the sole CM from the northeastern states to visit troubled Manipur.

CM Sarma's visit comes against the backdrop of skirmishes with security personnel, occasional violence reported from several parts of the state, and continued attacks on MLAs' homes.



