In the latest development in the violence-torn Manipur, miscreants allegedly dressed in 'Khakhi' camouflage driving military vehicles, came to Khoken Kuki-Zo village which lies in the boundary between Kangpokpi District and Imphal West district on June 9.

Suddenly, the miscreants started attacking the village people with automatic rifles following which three people were killed, out of which one was female and two others were injured.

It is to be mentioned here that the incident took place in between Khoken which is regarded as the first village of the Kuki community following the last village, Sangaiphen, of the Meitei people.

Sources close to IndiaTodayNE reveal that at around 0400 hours, the villagers assuming that security personnel were there to conduct a combing operation, co-operated and moved away to let the security forces perform their duty.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Centre approves Rs 101 crore package for displaced people

Meanwhile, Gurkha Rifles who were performing duty nearby reached the village and engaged the miscreants in a firefight.

Locals of the village claim that their timely arrival avoided what could have been a bloodbath as there were women and children also in the village.

One CO of the 9th Sector also reached the spot along with his escorts.

The cases of injury/death are expected to grow as the village has been secured and the search is ongoing for some missing villagers.

As per reports, the injured have been identified as Pa Thongneh and Pa Thangkhojang. Meanwhile, Pi Domkhohoi was shot dead inside a Church and Pa Jangpao Touthang by the miscreants inside the village in the scuffle.

Currently, additional columns of the army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to monitor the situation.

