Situation in Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh, and Kakching is now under control with no major violence reported since last night, said an official statement from Army on May 5.

The statement further said that the security forces were requisitioned by Manipur Government on May 3, 2023, in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes which erupted in a few districts of Manipur.

''Prompt response by security forces led to the rescuing of civilians of all communities from various minority pockets of areas affected by violence. As a result of proactive and timely response, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh, and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night,'' the statement added.

It is worth mentioning that n the past 12 hours, Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson.

Besides this, attempts were made by inimical elements to establish a blockade, towards which a firm and synergized response coupled with the induction of additional columns ensured control of security forces over the situation.

''In the past approximately 48 hours, Army, Assam Rifles and Air Force along with civil administration have worked tirelessly to restore law and order and bring back normalcy in Manipur,'' it added.

It further said that proactive rescue operations, the conduct of flag marches, area domination, and interaction with locals and influencers to reassure them of their personal safety were some of the major activities that were and are being undertaken.

As per the statement, a total of approximately 13000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various ad-hoc boarding facilities specifically created for the purpose within company operating bases and Military Garrisons.

''As of date, more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law and order situation in Manipur at the earliest. Indian Army remains committed to restore law and order. It also appeals for peace and urges all communities to shun the path of violence,'' the statement concluded.

Also read: Manipur: Situation still tense but under control in Imphal as heavy deployment of forces quell protests