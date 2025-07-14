Manipur woman caught with heroin at Jagiroad railway station

In a pre-dawn operation, the Jagiroad Police detained a 25-year-old woman from Manipur with over 100 grams of suspected heroin early Monday morning.

The naka checking team, led by WSI Tarali Bora, intercepted the woman near Jagiroad Railway Station around 4:30 am.

The accused, identified as Sophia, daughter of Rasid Ali and a resident of Hata, Nongpok Ingkhol under Porompat Police Station in Imphal, was found carrying nine plastic soap cases wrapped around her body.

Upon inspection, the packages were found to contain a total of 104.58 grams of suspected heroin.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the narcotics.



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