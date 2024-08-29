In a significant move towards linguistic inclusivity, the Assam Government on Thursday, August 29 passed Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024 designating Manipuri as the Associate Official Language in four districts of the state. This landmark decision comes as a response to the persistent demands from the Manipuri-speaking population, particularly in the Barak Valley region.

The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ,was tabled on August 22. The bill elevates Manipuri to the status of Associate Official Language in the three districts of Barak Valley—Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj—along with Hojai district in central Assam.

In his Statement of Objects and Reasons, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the substantial population of Manipuri speakers residing in the Barak Valley and other parts of Assam. He acknowledged the long-standing demands for the official recognition of their language, emphasizing the government's commitment to preserving the cultural and linguistic heritage of all communities within the state.

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