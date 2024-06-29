Manipur's ongoing crisis has cast a long shadow over the state's educational landscape, disrupting the academic aspirations of countless students. Amidst this turmoil, a beacon of hope has emerged for violence-affected families struggling to maintain their children's education.

Responding to this pressing need, Assam's Royal Global University (RGU) has stepped forward with a humanitarian initiative aimed at ensuring educational continuity for Manipur's affected youth. The university has launched the "Hope for Manipur Scholarship," offering a complete waiver of admission fees for students from families impacted by the recent violence.

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This scholarship is part of RGU's broader campaign, "Manipur Can't Wait Even in Tough Times," acknowledging the urgent need for educational support in the conflict-ridden state. Dr AK Pansari, Chancellor of Royal Global University, emphasised the critical role of education during these challenging times, stating, "Our commitment is to ensure that every student has the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams without hindrance."

The initiative has garnered support from notable figures, including 12-year-old Manipuri climate activist Licypriya Kangujam. "Education is a powerful tool for change, and it is crucial that Royal Global University Introduces 'Hope for Manipur Scholarship' to support the violence-affected students in the recent turmoil in Manipur. We stand together to support students in my home state during these tough times," Licypriya said.

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The northeastern state has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023, resulting in widespread displacement, school closures, and severe disruptions to daily life. Thousands of students find themselves caught in the crossfire, their futures hanging in the balance as the conflict continues to simmer.