Chief Minister Biren Singh convened a meeting with the ruling MLAs to discuss the current situation in Manipur.

Meanwhile, BJP's Manipur president A Sharda Devi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and held an extensive discussion on the current situation in the ethnic strife-hit state.

Devi said that she urged for immediate attention to bring permanent solution and tranquillity to the state.



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"Met Hon'ble Home Minister, Mananiya Shri @AmitShah ji, for an extensive discussion on the current situation in Manipur. Conveyed the people's aspirations and urged immediate attention to bring permanent solution and tranquillity to the state, while appreciating the ongoing efforts," she posted on X.



"Additionally, highlighted the need for resettling IDPs (internally displaced persons) and providing maximum support for smooth rehabilitation," she added.