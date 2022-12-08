Noted singer of Assam, Dipen Barua slammed Zubin Garg for singing songs with incorrect pronunciation.

Speaking to the media in Nalbari, the noted singer Dipen Barua said, "Few songs Zubin sang wrongly..wordings are wrong."

Further Burua claimed in a song written by Eli Ahmed, Zubin Garg misspelt the words and its an insult to the lyricist, hence he should learn before singing the song.

Dipen Barua appealed to Zugin Garg that he should come forward and consult with the lyricist so that the song is pronounced correctly.

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"The lyrics of many of Zubin Garg's songs are incorrect. It hurts to misspell old songs in his lifetime," Dipen Barua said.

Earlier in August, the movie poster of ‘Mur Xekh Gaan’ was unveiled by Zubeen Garg while the movie's teaser was launched by Joint commissioner Assam Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

The film's title track was released by renowned actress Mridula Barua during an event. The teaser of the film was also shown during the unveiling.

The entire team associated with the song is confident that the song recorded in the voice of Zubin Garg will impress listeners from all walks of life.

The lyrics are given by one of the most successful lyricists of the time, Bijoy Duwora. Another successful composer Ajay Singh lent the tune for the song. Both of them are residents of Mumbai. Most of the songs of Jeetul Sonowal, one of the most popular artists of the '90s, have been penned by Bijoy Duwora.