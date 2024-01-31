Assam police intercepted a truck along Assam-Tripura border area on January 31 and seized a huge consignment of Marijuana hidden in a secret chamber of the vehicle

Acting on a tip-off, Inspector Pranav Mili of Chudaibari police station in Karimganj recovered 275 kg of Marijuana all tied up in 45 parcels from a truck bearing registration number AS 01 QC 8165.

Upon checking, the drugs were found hidden in the secret chamber of the truck. Meanwhile the truck drivers identified as Dwip Kumar Hajong and Rajiv Kalita, both residents of Boko, have been arrested

Meanwhile, further legal actions have been initiated against the arrested duo.

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