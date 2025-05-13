In a historic and heartwarming milestone, Dr. Martina Tudu has become the first Santal girl from Assam to earn an MBBS degree.

Hailing from the modest village of Ajarbari in Hojai district, she completed her medical studies at Tezpur Medical College.

Dr. Tudu’s achievement is being celebrated as a moment of immense pride not just for her family, but for the entire Santal community in Assam and beyond.



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Her journey from a rural village to becoming a doctor is a powerful testament to determination, hard work, and the transformative power of education.

The Santhal people are one of the largest tribal communities in India, primarily found in the eastern states, with the highest concentrations in Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha.

They also have a significant presence in Bihar and Assam. Dr. Tudu’s success shines as a beacon of hope and inspiration for young Santhal girls across the region.