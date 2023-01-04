Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 4 ordered Dirbugarh police to enquire about a suspected case of the kidnapping of one Marwari Hindu minor girl, who as per her family, has been kidnapped allegedly by a Muslim man.

The Assam CM's order comes after he took cognizance of the matter that came in front of him via a tweet by one person named Manoj Kumar who shared the information about the kidnapping of the minor girl, a resident of Duliajan town in Dibrugarh district.

As per the complaint filed by the girl's father Bharat Agarwal, the girl had gone for her tuition classes on December 31st and since then she is missing.

Speaking over the matter exclusively with India Today NE, one of the relatives of the missing girl, said that earlier they registered a missing complaint. Later, they alleged one person named Jahidul Ali alleging that his hands could be behind this incident.

''With due respect. I would like to inform you that - my minor daughter, age 17 years is missing since 31,12.2022 and in this regard, it was informed to you today morning. But subsequently, we come to know that one Jahidul Ali son of Abdul Jail of the village - Balagaon, under Barpeta Road Police Station of Barpeta District. (Mobile No.6000951231) has some relation with my daughter and I am sure that said Jahidul Ali kidnapped my minor daughter and kept her somewhere. Thana Kalgachia, Dist-Barpeta, Assam - 781319,'' the complaint read.

''As the girl went missing, the parents registered a missing complaint. However, after doubts emerged on Ali, we went to the police station and registered the FIR alleging him behind the whole mess,'' said the uncle of the missing girl.

On being asked how far the investigation has gone, he replied, ''We too asked about the investigation to which police said that they are investigating the matter thoroughly''.

''They (family) have their own doubts on which I can't comment. Our teams have been deployed in search of the missing girl and one of our teams has gone to Guwahati on January 3. Besides this our two police party has also left for other places to search for the girl. We are working seriously and soon we will come out results,'' said a police officer said while speaking to media over the matter.



Later, speaking to the media, the mother of the missing girl appealed to the Assam Chief Minister to introduce stern rules so that the same can't be repeated with anyone.

''She had gone to tuition and from there she went missing. When we called her, she didn't pick up the phone following which immediately filed a police complaint and the police started their investigation. However, so far, we haven't received any information about her. We have doubts about a person named Jahidul Ali who used to operate a pushcart in our shop. The police are of the opinion that they are doing their best and they will soon find the girl,'' the mother of the girl said.

''In a bid to ensure that such incidents do not happen again, I would like to request Chief Minister to come out with stern rules,'' she added.

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