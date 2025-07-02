Tamulpur admin, SSB conduct road safety counseling across three locations

In a proactive move to promote responsible driving and enhance public safety, the Tamulpur District Administration and Transport Department, in collaboration with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), conducted simultaneous road safety counselling sessions at three prominent locations on Wednesday— Motonga Chowk, Nagrijuli College Chowk, and near Rising Star Academy (Bahbari) in Kumarikata.

The campaign focused on vital road safety themes: helmet use for two-wheeler riders, seatbelt compliance in four-wheelers, abstaining from mobile phone use while driving, avoiding drunk driving, and adhering to speed limits.

Special emphasis was placed on helmet safety, with officials warning that neglecting basic precautions could lead to fatal consequences, impacting not only individuals but their families as well.

In a departure from punitive measures, the administration chose to counsel violators instead of imposing fines, though authorities made it clear that future violations would attract strict penalties—including a ₹1,000 fine for not wearing helmets, as per existing traffic rules.



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At Motonga Chowk, the program was attended by District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, Senior Superintendent of Police Diganta Kumar Choudhury, District Transport Officer Stuti Parashar, Transport Inspector Kuldeep Barman, and officials from the SSB.

In Kumarikata, the session was held in partnership with the 24th Battalion SSB "G" Company stationed at Gaidang Chowk, and saw participation from ASI C.K. Musahari and Transport Officer Rik Ranjan Das.

Meanwhile, in Nagrijuli, the campaign featured Inspector Diganta Deka from the Baksa Transport Department, Officer-in-Charge Susen Das of Nagrijuli Police Outpost, and Birendra Singh, Patrol Commander of the 24th Battalion SSB "E" Company, Guwabari, alongside local police and SSB personnel.

The initiative received widespread appreciation from residents, who lauded the coordinated effort by the district authorities and SSB in educating citizens on safe driving practices and preventing road accidents through community engagement rather than enforcement alone.