In a major anti-narcotics operation, Assam Police seized 963.19 kilograms of ganja worth nearly Rs 3 crore from a container vehicle at Srirampur, along the Assam–West Bengal border.

The bust follows a similar seizure from a tourist bus just days earlier.

Led by Gossaigaon SDPO and Simultapu Outpost Officer Ritwik Kashyap, the operation targeted a suspicious air-conditioned vehicle (Reg No: UP 25 DT 9280), which was intercepted during a checkpoint search.



Also Read: SC collegium recommends Justice K Somashekar as Manipur High Court Chief Justice

While the driver and operator managed to flee, police successfully recovered the massive consignment of ganja intended for transport into West Bengal.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Hiren Kumar Deka confirmed the seizure and highlighted the police’s ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the border region. Investigations are underway to trace the origins and destination of the consignment.