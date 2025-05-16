The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court, as the next Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

The recommendation comes ahead of the retirement of current Chief Justice D Krishnakumar, who is set to demit office on May 21, 2025.

The decision was made during a meeting of the three-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

A statement from the collegium read: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 15, 2025, has recommended appointment of Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, as the Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur, consequent upon the retirement of Justice D Krishnakumar on May 21, 2025.”

Justice Somashekar's elevation awaits formal approval from the President of India.



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