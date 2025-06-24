Massive opposition defection: Over 1,400 join BJP in West Karbi Anglong

In a major political shift, more than 1,400 workers from opposition parties, including the Congress and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a massive rally held at Hawaipur Higher Secondary School Playground in West Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

The high-energy event, organised by the BJP Amreng and Kapili Mandal Committees, was marked by the presence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, who personally welcomed the new entrants. With a crowd of over 5,000 BJP supporters in attendance, the rally underscored the growing political dominance of the BJP in the hill district.

Addressing the gathering, CEM Ronghang called for unity among communities to ensure lasting peace and inclusive growth in the region. He reaffirmed the BJP-led KAAC’s commitment to equitable development and announced plans to construct a community hall and stage at the rally venue, along with accelerated infrastructure development in the Amreng and Kapili constituencies.



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In his address, Pawan Kumar, MAC from 7 No. Kapili, praised Ronghang’s leadership and enumerated the administration’s achievements under BJP rule. Executive Member Rina Terangpi of 09 No. Amreng constituency highlighted the progress in welfare and infrastructure under the party’s governance.

The rally saw the participation of several prominent leaders including Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso, MLAs Bidya Sing Engleng (Diphu), Dorsing Ronghang (Howraghat), and Rupsing Teron (Baithalangso), alongside KAAC Executive Members, MACs, board chairpersons, former MAC Chandra Bahadur Chetri, and top district BJP officials.

Radip Ronghang, President of BJP West Karbi Anglong District, and senior party functionaries were also present. Speaking to reporters, CEM Ronghang claimed that the influence of the opposition in the hill districts is rapidly diminishing and predicted that more defections to the BJP are imminent.

The large-scale joining is being seen as a significant morale boost for the BJP ahead of future electoral contests, further consolidating its presence in Assam’s autonomous hill regions.