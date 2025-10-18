Massive Rs 83 crore GST fraud unearthed in Guwahati; mastermind arrested

In one of the biggest crackdowns on tax evasion in recent times, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati Zonal Unit, has busted a massive Rs 83-crore fraud involving clandestine operations by businessman Mukesh Agarwal (46), identified as the key figure behind M/s Balaji Concast and M/s Balaji Steel Rolling Mills.

According to official sources, Agarwal was found to have secretly manufactured and supplied MS Ingots and TMT Bars without issuing GST invoices, thereby evading tax to the tune of approximately ₹83 crore. The act constitutes a serious violation of Section 16 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, which mandates proper documentation and invoicing for availing input tax credit.

Agarwal was arrested following a detailed investigation and remanded to departmental custody. His bail plea was rejected multiple times by the competent judicial authority before he was finally sent to 14 days of judicial custody.



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A senior DGGI official described the arrest as “a strong message to those who seek to exploit the GST framework for illegal profits.” The official further confirmed that the probe is ongoing to identify other entities connected to the racket and to recover the evaded amount.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy towards tax fraud, the DGGI emphasised that stringent legal action will be taken against any business found indulging in GST evasion. The Directorate also urged all business owners to maintain transparency and adhere strictly to the provisions of the CGST Act to uphold the integrity of the tax system.