Meat shops and slaughterhouses selling meat, chicken and fish shall remain shut till 4 pm on January 22, the day the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple is to take place in Ayodhya, announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, CM Sarma said that all meat and chicken shops including slaughterhouses will remain shut till 4 pm in Assam. He also urged restaurants not serve any non-vegetarian dishes till 2 pm on the occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha'.

Further, CM Sarma announced that both government and private educational institutions will remain shut on this momentous occasion, urging all to light diyas in the evening period as part of the consecration event.

CM Sarma also announced dry day in Assam on January 22, maintaining the religious sanctity of the event.

The CM also urged all businesses to shut down for the day. He also called for special prayers and namaz for the occasion, urging people of all faith to join in the event.

Meanwhile, government offices will open at 2 pm tomorrow, announced the CM. He also called for tightened security measures to maintain communal harmony in the many sensitive areas of Assam.

"Tomorrow is the victory of Indian civilization. Everyone should maintain peace and tranquility. Fish and meat shops in Assam will not open before 4 pm tomorrow. If anyone wants to have non-veg food then have it today itself. I urge people to maintain a fast until the Pran Pratishtha, if possible. Restaurants will not be able to serve non-veg food till 2 pm tomorrow," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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