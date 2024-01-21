President Droupadi Murmu on January 21 extended greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their Statehood Day.

"These states are uniquely blessed with nature's bounty and are also bearers of rich cultural heritage. They are moving ahead on the path of progress, prosperity and peace. I convey my best wishes to residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur", posted President Murmu on X.

Greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on Statehood Day! These states are uniquely blessed with nature's bounty and are also bearers of rich cultural heritage. They are moving ahead on the path of progress, prosperity and peace. I convey my best wishes to… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 21, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended greetings to people of Manipur on their statehood day.

PM Modi posted on platform X, "My best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India’s progress. We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur."

On Manipur’s Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India’s progress. We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2024

Apart from Manipur, two other states Meghalaya and Tripura was formed on this day in 1971 with the enactment of North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

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