Medanta hospital, Lemon Tree hotel among Rs 800 crore projects approved for Guwahati

The Assam Cabinet has approved a financial sanction of Rs 342 crore for the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Eti Koli, Duti Paat scheme.

The funds will be disbursed in a single instalment of Rs 5,000 to each eligible beneficiary, covering nearly 7 lakh workers and employees across the state.

The decision was part of a wider Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, where a range of developmental and welfare measures were cleared.

The Cabinet also approved land allotments under Advantage Assam 2.0 for three major projects in Guwahati’s Sarusajai: a 500-bed Medanta Hospital, a 100-bed Women and Child Hospital, and a 5-star Lemon Tree Hotel.

These projects, with a combined investment of Rs 800 crore, are expected to generate around 2,700 jobs.

In a significant educational step, the Cabinet approved the allotment of land and waiver of premium to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for setting up a National University for Disability Studies in Assam — a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region.



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The health and education infrastructure also received a boost with approval for the construction of Teachers' Quarters and a Students’ Hostel at Assam Medical College and Hospital, with a total project value of ₹357.28 crore. The facility will include staff residences, dining blocks, and a community hall.

To improve healthcare coverage for government-linked families, the Cabinet approved the inclusion of employees and dependents of major state power corporations under the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY).

Additionally, under Mission Basundhara 3.0, the Cabinet approved land allotment for a total of 3,656 projects, including those of the State Government, corporations, boards, Central Government departments, and non-individual juridical entities.

The Cabinet also moved to streamline hydrocarbon exploration in the state by approving exemptions under the Assam Land Act to facilitate direct land acquisition from landowners through negotiated settlements.

These decisions reflect the government’s commitment to economic growth, employment generation, and social welfare with a focus on inclusive infrastructure and institutional reforms.