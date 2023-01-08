The troopers of the 28 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) have rescued an ailing jumbo in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills on January 8.

As per reports, a herd of wild elephants had crossed over to Bangladesh on January 6 night and returned on the same night. However, one of those elephants collapsed in a mustard field near the Kalai Char.

Later, the BSF troopers posted along the India-Bangladesh border noticed the injured elephant and soon swung into action, and with the help of the Meghalaya Forest Department and wildlife officials in Tura, they successfully manage to recuse the elephant.

Since the elephant was injured, necessary medical attention was also given to the jumbo and soon after that the elephant was back on its feet.

In a similar incident, on December 27, forest officials rescued an elephant calf from a kitchen of a house in Bijni of the Chirang district in Assam.

The scared elephant calf had supposedly separated from its herd and is suspected to have come along with a herd of cows while returning from a nearby field.

The elephant calf was rescued at Khungkrajhara near Manas National Park from a kitchen of the house where the residents were not present at the time of the jumbo’s rescue.

The calf was then later handed over to the Banhbari range on the morning of December 28.

Amid the dipping temperatures, elephants and their calves coming out of the forest in search of food are not new.

Instances of man-elephant conflict, elephant calves going astray from its herd keep emerging from various parts of the state of Assam.

It needs mention here, at least two people lost their lives after a wild elephant attacked them in Assam's Sonari on December 25.

As per reports, the incident took place on December 25 night in the Charaideo district of the state.

Also read: Meghalaya: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala to visit state's South West Garo Hills district