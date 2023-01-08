Union Minister for Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will visit the South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya which lies at the border of Bangladesh on January 9-10, an official statement said on January 8.

As per the statement, this will be the first time that a Cabinet Minister will visit the border area.

''On 9th January 2023, the Minister will be chairing a review meeting of different flagship schemes by the Government of India in Ampati, South West Garo Hills alongside with government officials and stakeholders,'' the statement added.

It further said that on January 10, Rupala will be meeting Self Help Groups for Women, Dairy Farmers, and Fisheries Entrepreneurs of the region.

''He would also be visiting Bangladesh border Haat to interact with Border area communities,'' it added.

As per a website of the Meghalaya government, Border Haats in Meghalaya are a result of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of India and the People's Republic of Bangladesh in order to improve the livelihood of the people living in the areas bordering Bangladesh.

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