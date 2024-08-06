In a major disruption to travel, mudslides and landslides have forced the cessation of all vehicular movement along National Highway 06 in the Sonapur and Kuliang regions.

The extensive damage caused by these natural events has rendered the highway impassable, necessitating immediate repair work to ensure the safety of commuters.

Also read: Manipur Police arrest 2 KYKL cadres in Kakching, seize arms in extensive security operation

Authorities have promptly responded by halting traffic and deploying repair crews to address the situation. The timeline for the completion of the repair work remains uncertain as teams assess the full extent of the damage and begin the arduous task of clearing debris and stabilizing the affected areas.

In the meantime, commuters are strongly advised to seek alternative routes to avoid the disrupted sections of NH-06.