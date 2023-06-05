The South West Garo Hills Scheduled Caste Welfare Association (SWGHSCWA) has urged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to implement 5 percent separate reservation for Scheduled Caste people in the state.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, SWGHSCWA said, "Though Meghalaya is a State having Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution to protect the tribal. However, it ought to be remembered that Scheduled Caste Category people are also a deprived community and a reserved category as per Indian Constitution and without providing any separate reservation to Scheduled Caste, Roster System Reservation is seemed to be imperfect.

Hence, inclusion reservation of 5 per cent separate quota for bonafide Scheduled Caste Category people of Meghalaya is the need of the hour to protect Socio-economically deprived Scheduled Caste people."

In light of the controversy surrounding the Roster System and the policy regarding reservations, SWGHSCWA stated that Articles 15(4) and 26(4) of the Indian Constitution provide fundamental rights for reservations in education, employment, or affirmative action for both Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, and no one can alter these rights.

"In Meghalaya total Scheduled Caste population is around 25,000 which is just 0.58% of total population, due to Reservation Policy of Meghalaya Scheduled Caste community became worst affected community in Meghalaya. As, in Meghalaya Reservation Policy there is no separate reservation for Scheduled Caste Category people. Earlier 5% reservation was given to Hajong, Koch, Rabha, Bodo and Scheduled Caste( for 5 communities), after inclusion of Maan tribe as Scheduled Tribe six communities are availing 5 per cent reservation facility which is injustice and unconstitutional," they said.

They emphasized that, according to the Meghalaya Reservation Policy, other tribes are considered to be tribal, while Scheduled Caste communities in the West, East, South, and South West Garo Hills are considered to be non-tribal.

"It is outlandish and absolutely unlawful that Booked Clan (OT) and Planned Position Remembered for a similar reservation quantity," they declared.

SWGHSCWA further said it is seen that in Meghalaya during MBBS Nursing determination not a solitary Planned Position up-and-comer was incorporated, correspondingly in Region Choice Council , West Garo Slopes, Tura out of 17 Reconnaissance Laborers posts not a solitary Booked Rank or general classification competitor up-and-comer was chosen, again State level open posts are continuously being involved by a specific Ancestral of Meghalaya.

"Thus almost in every selection 100 per cent reservation have been enjoying by the Scheduled Tribes which is gross violation of Roster Reservation policy," they said.

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