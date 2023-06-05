Nearly after 51 hours after a horrific triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore killed 288 people and injured more than 1100, the first train on the section where the accident took place started its journey after the completion of restoration work.

The goods train was seen off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as scores of people including railway officials looked on.

The coal-carrying goods train from Vizag port is traveling toward the Rourkela Steel plant on the same track where the fatal Bangalore-Howrah train collision took place on Friday.

“First train movement started after 51 hours of derailment on down line at Bahanga Bazar near Balasore in Odisha. A coal loaded train is headed from Vizag to Rourkela through this route”, Ministry of Railways tweeted on Sunday night.

The Howrah-bound train crashed with the capsized bogies of the Coromandel Express which had collided with a stationary freight train seconds earlier.

“Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section”, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, sharing a video of unhindered train movement on railway lines in Balasore in the presence of officials and hundreds of men at work.

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