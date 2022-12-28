Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) vice president and Rangsakona MLA Zenith M Sangma on December 28 condemned the attack on a church in Karnataka.

While condemning the attack, Sangma targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that vandalization of Churches has become a regular feature since the saffron party came to power at the Centre and subsequently in different states.

''We have been saying on a regular basis that in different parts of the country, particularly in BJP-ruled states, this kind of vandalism on Churches and attacks on religious leaders and Church leaders are being reported. This is basically an indication that BJP has got its hidden agenda, and they are trying to fulfill it," he said while speaking to media over the matter.

Notably, on December 27th, the St Mary's Church in Mysuru's Periyapatna in Karnataka was vandalized and the statue of baby Jesus was destroyed.

Following the attack, several police teams have been formed to trace the accused who is reportedly on the run.

Police are also scanning the CCTV camera footage installed on the premises of the church to identify the accused.

A staff of the said church saw the damage at 6 PM on December 27 and immediately called a pastor.

As per the police, the assailants had broken the back door to enter the church.

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